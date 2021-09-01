The world has officially stopped using leaded gasoline in cars and trucks

In the 1920s , engineers at General Motors figured out that adding lead to automotive gasoline would give engines a small boost in performance—but it also created disastrous environmental and public health effects. In the decades since, leaded gasoline has contaminated air, soil, drinking water, food crops, and the blood streams of millions of people, particularly children, prompting country after country to phase it out.

Now, the worldwide use of leaded gasoline for cars and trucks has come to an end as Algeria, the last holdout, stopped leaded gasoline production and then depleted its supply, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) announced this week. The official end of leaded gasoline use marks the completion of a 19-year campaign by the UNEP to eliminate lead in gasoline, which will prevent more than 1.2 million premature deaths annually.

By the 1970s, according to UNEP, almost all gasoline produced around the world contained lead. It first had been added to gasoline, as a compound called tetraethyl lead, to improve fuel combustion and reduce “knocking” in car engines. (Today ethanol is used as an alternative; at the time, oil and car companies avoided ethanol because they had less control over its production.)

But evidence of leaded gasoline’s harmful impacts soon grew. It was linked to health problems, including heart disease, stroke, and cancer; with hindering brain development, especially in children; some theories even associate it with increased rates of crime because lead exposure leads to behavioral problems. The end of leaded gasoline could prevent an estimated 58 million crimes annually, according to UNEP, and also save $2.45 trillion for the global economy every year—money that would otherwise go to medical bills, lost wages, and for incarceration.