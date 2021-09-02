How this startup gets its plant-based ice cream to taste like dairy

The plant-based ice cream from Eclipse Foods, a Bay Area startup, is made with ingredients like oats, potatoes, and corn. But because of the company’s process—a patent-pending combination of heat, pressure, and other steps—it mimics the molecular structure of dairy.

“We looked at alternative proteins in the food system at large, and what needs to be done,” says Eclipse Foods cofounder and CEO Aylon Steinhart. “What we saw is that for meat, Impossible and Beyond were actually doing a great job at creating plant-based meat products that would actually be replacements for mainstream consumers, as opposed to substitutes like a black bean burger or a quinoa burger . . . . Then we looked at dairy. Ironically, even though there were tons of substitutes like soy milk or oat ice cream or cashew cheese, there was really no one-for-one replacement for dairy that would win over mainstream consumers across the board.”

Cofounder Thomas Bowman, a former chef at Michelin-starred restaurants who previously worked on the development of other plant-based products like Just Egg, spent a year experimenting in the kitchen before finding an approach that made plant ingredients behave like milk. “He changed one processing parameter, and one ingredient,” Steinhart says. “All of a sudden, the mixer that had previously been humming along started making these weird noises. He looked in, and what he saw is that our milk had basically turned into curds on the side and whey on the bottom. And that was this moment of, Oh my gosh, this product is actually acting like dairy.” (Bowman had added an acid, the step that makes regular milk curdle.)

In milk from cows, microscopic structures called micelles hold proteins and help give dairy its taste, texture, and ability to turn from liquid to creams and cheeses. The company’s process creates micelles using plants. Though the company is starting with ice cream, its approach could be used to make any dairy product.