Telehealth platform Lyra is taking on bigger mental health challenges

Lyra, a mental health company with a $4.6 billion valuation, has decided to take on two of the most pernicious issues in mental health care: alcohol use disorder and suicidality. The company, which provides services to employers largely on its digital platform, is hoping to increase access to specialty care. Many tech-enabled mental health companies have shied away from these harder to handle issues.

Part of mental health care infrastructure A number of specialized startups have emerged to tackle everything from opioid use disorder to methamphetamine addiction. But Lyra sees an opportunity to integrate addiction treatment into broader mental health care infrastructure. Smita Das, Lyra’s medical director and former director of addiction treatment services at the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System, thinks that much of the issue in treating alcohol use disorder is a failure of follow-up care after intensive treatment. She says that Lyra’s integrative approach to its treatment, which it calls Lyra Reset, could help improve the success of its patients. That means not only addressing alcoholism, but also co-occurring mental health issues, such as anxiety or depression (a phenomenon that is common in substance use disorders, generally). Lyra uses skills-based therapy and motivational interviewing in tandem with medication, such as Naltrexone, which is used to blunt the effect of alcohol and reduce cravings. It also offers peer-coaching. Lyra has built its reputation on using therapies that are well supported by research. In general, alcohol use disorder is difficult to treat and relapse rates are high. While there are publications that suggest evidence-based therapies, such as CBT in combination with medication, should be the standard in treating alcohol use disorder, there is also mixed data on how much more benefit these kinds of interventions provide over typical care. In this way, Lyra is charting its own path forward. “A lot of the poor statistics we have about outcomes are based on folks going into rehab and then coming out without a good aftercare plan,” says Das. “What makes this a little different is we are engaging people in their own settings, and we are able to integrate the treatment right in the place where they may have their stressors, where they need to practice their coping skills.”

