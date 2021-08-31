Allbirds IPO: Sustainability-focused shoemaker eyes Nasdaq debut, but profits remain elusive

The shoe company, famed for creating eco-friendly wool footwear from plant-based threads, has become somewhat iconic among Silicon Valley tech yuppies. Its IPO documents, released Tuesday, indicate rising sales in recent years—but that was caveated by widening net losses driven by high operating expenses. In 2020, Allbirds grew its revenue to $219 million, from $194 million the year before, but that ultimately crunched down to a net loss of $26 million, compared to a loss of $15 million the previous year.

Under its risk factors, the company lists, “We have incurred significant net losses since inception, and anticipate that we will continue to incur losses for the foreseeable future.” It’s also a certified B-Corp, meaning it’s legally required to balance profit with its purpose of improving society. For Allbirds, part of that is curbing the carbon-heavy manufacturing of synthetics that are ubiquitous in footwear.

Losses aside, Allbirds appears to be seizing a moment of investor mania over environmentally and socially conscious brands. The company’s IPO prospectus—which mentions “sustainability” more than 200 times—follows recent public debuts from Oatly, the dairy-free milk alternative, and The Honest Company, Hollywood actress Jessica Alba’s organic products bazaar focused on ethical consumerism. Plant-based meat company Impossible Foods is also seeking a debut via a blank-check merger, Reuters reported this spring.