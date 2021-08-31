Schools closing due to COVID: Track district updates as delta variant surges

The new school year is beginning to look like the old one.

With the delta variant of COVID-19 still raging, school districts across the country are facing outbreaks in their communities, and many are closing their physical classrooms just days or weeks into the school year.

District Administration, a trade publication for K-12 school districts, has compiled an extensive tracker of closures across more than a dozen states, from Alabama to California. The outlet notes that Southern states have so far seen the worst of it.

The closures come as debates over mask mandates and other COVID safety measures are causing fierce community divisions, with school meetings erupting in brawls and Republican governors instituting statewide bans on face-covering requirements. All this as some states flirt with record high COVID-19 infections and hospitalization rates.