This farming robot zaps weeds with precision lasers

Earlier this year, on a farm in southern New Mexico, a new kind of worker spent each day traveling slowly up and down the rows and rows of crops. On board, its 12 high-res cameras pointed at the ground, sending data to an artificial intelligence system that can nearly instantly identify plants. When the system detects a weed, a laser flashes, killing it.

“I think this will be the biggest revolution in weed killers in agriculture,” says James Johnson, the fourth-generation farmer who runs the farm that tested the robot and has two production models on order for delivery this fall. The tech is now poised to expand thanks to a startup called Carbon Robotics, which announced today that it has secured a $27 million Series B financing round.

The startup’s founder, Paul Mikesell, previously worked on computer vision and deep learning at companies like Uber and Facebook but realized that the technology could be put to a different use. “I watched this revolution happen in the last five to seven years in capabilities of computers to do real object detection and environment understanding from AI systems,” he says. “That will enable a lot of other autonomy in a bunch of industrial settings. And we felt like farming was one of the most important ones to tackle.”

Around 280 million pounds of glyphosate, the active ingredient in weed killers like Roundup, are used each year in the U.S. alone. As use of the herbicide has increased—driven partly by the fact that some crops are engineered to be “Roundup Ready” so they can survive being sprayed—weeds have evolved to resist glyphosate, so more and more of it has to be used to keep working. “Unfortunately, we found that the more pesticides we use, the worse the pests got,” Johnson says. Studies have also linked glyphosate exposure to an increased risk of the cancer non-Hodgkin lymphoma (manufacturers of weed killers dispute this). More research is needed on the environmental impacts, but herbicides can potentially pollute water and kill beneficial microbes in soil.