This subscription service lets you ride an expensive e-bike without buying one

After a year of development, testing, and running a pilot e-bike subscription company, Dance is unveiling its official bike, and launching its service in Berlin. It’s not a bike share, its your own e-bike that you keep, but members save on the upfront cost of buying the bike and don’t have to worry about maintenance.

Dance, founded by SoundCloud founders Eric Quidenus-Wahlforss and Alexander Ljung along with Christian Springub, raised nearly $18 million in its Series A funding round last October, and has been working ever since on designing its own electric bike. Called the Dance One, the company’s first generation e-bike has a custom aluminum diamond frame and can reach a maximum speed of 25 km/hr (15.5 mph). It has a removable battery that can last 55 km (34 miles) on a full charge, and features a Bluetooth lock that can be opened with the subscription member’s mobile phone.

Along with the e-bike, members who join Dance’s subscription service will have access to on-demand repairs and maintenance. Through the accompanying app, members can schedule repairs, which will be addressed within 24 hours (except on Sundays) and get their e-bike replaced if it’s stolen (if it was locked properly, there will be a 100 euro, or around $118, fee for that replacement; the Dance One e-bike also has an alarm and built-in GPS system, along with custom parts that Quidenus-Wahlforss says deter thieves).

The goal with Dance is to simplify e-bike ownership, for those who are familiar with biking but who don’t want to deal with the maintenance, or for those who are completely new to e-bikes. “Some of our first customers might actually be people who already have had plenty of bike experience and have realized how painful it can be to maintain a bike, or people who’ve had their bike stolen, or people who had an e-bike but something broke on it, and then it was big hassle to keep going,” Quidenus-Wahlforss says.