Should I be friends with my coworkers?

One thing that has drastically improved my WFH situation? The group chat I have with some coworkers where we share funny tweets and memes throughout the day. As we consider returning to the office, I have found that the main draw of coming back for me is seeing my friends.

This week on Hit The Ground Running, we asked the question: should our coworkers be our friends? Is it healthy to blur the boundary between our work and personal lives? To help find an answer, my colleague (and friend) Staff Writer Pavithra Mohan came on the show. Ironically, Mohan says, sometimes the only time you might know if someone is a real friend is when they leave the office. “I think it’s weird because you realize what your relationship is to people when they leave the company. That has definitely happened to me several times where I thought of someone as at least like a good work friend. And then you realize when they leave that, ‘Oh, the relationship is not going to survive past working together.’ Sometimes that’s how you figure it out.”

To learn more and get advice on whether you should invite your boss to your wedding, how much personal information you should reveal to a coworker, and the best way to make work friends while working remotely, listen to our latest episode.