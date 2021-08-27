Second stimulus checks are going out in California: This calculator shows how much you’ll get

According to an announcement Thursday from Governor Gavin Newsom, two out of three residents of the state are eligible for the COVID-19 relief payments, which will be distributed as direct deposits or paper checks. The program, Golden State Stimulus II, is part of a state-level tax rebate plan hashed out in January when it was unclear whether Americans would receive additional stimulus checks at the federal level. As with the first round, payments will go out in two-week batches, SFGate reports.

If you’re among the lucky Californians who is eligible for a stimulus check, this handy tool from Omni Calculator will help you determine how much you can expect—and when you can expect to get it. It was created by Wei Bin Loo, who told Fast Company that the tool was recently updated for round two. Check it out here.