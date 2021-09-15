advertisement
Podcasts: More than meets the ear

Podcasts can give your advertising program a boost when trying to reach specific audiences. Our podcast marketing guide explains what you need to know about innovating your marketing strategy with podcasts. We explore how to move your brand beyond just being heard.

By FastCo Works
Whether you want to reach goal-oriented professionals, football fans, or true crime buffs, the most effective and efficient option might be a podcast. More than 100 million Americans tune in regularly to productions that range from general interest shows to niche commentary. Whether you want to hear the latest from The New York Times or NPR or listen to the insights of pen afficionados or Gilmore Girls fans, there’s a podcast or two to fit the bill.

Podcast advertising offers access to an affluent, educated audience with more disposable income than the average American. They’re loyal—and captive—as they tune in to their favorite shows time and time again. So, it’s no wonder that more than 1,500 brands chose to advertise in the podcast space for the first time in the first quarter of 2021. But with more than 500,000 active podcasts listed on Apple Podcasts, how can you begin to choose?

But getting the most return on your podcast advertising investment can be tricky. The very factors that make podcasts appealing to advertisers may also be challenges. After all, how do you choose the best mix of niche and mass-market shows? And how do you measure results?

In this new e-book, Ad Results Media shares some of the tricks of the trade, making the world of podcast advertising less confusing. Filled with expert insights and real-world examples, this guide will help you understand how podcasting can be a powerful addition to your marketing mix.

Download Podcasts: “More than meets the ear” below.

About the author

FastCo Works is Fast Company's branded content studio. Advertisers commission us to consult on projects, as well as to create content and video on their behalf.

