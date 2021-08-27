Wendy’s admits its fries were terrible

The era of the soggy french fry is over.

Wendy’s has announced its new and improved side, call the Hot & Crispy Fry.

The potato-based fast food staple is designed to keep the heat in and the crunch on to cater to the growing number of people getting Wendy’s meals and snacks at a drive-thru or via a delivery service, according to the Dublin, Ohio-based chain. The latter is accomplished by what Wendy’s calls a “whisper” of coating.

The extra attention to this caloric extra isn’t surprising, because the fast-food giant says fries are among its best-selling menu items.