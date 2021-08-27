Hate your Google search results? Now there’s a how-to guide for removing information

advertisement advertisement advertisement

Recent events in Afghanistan have highlighted how detrimental people’s past online activity can quickly become. Afghans are scrambling to erase data about themselves from the internet that the Taliban may use to extract retribution. Thankfully, many tech giants are stepping up to protect Afghani users and help them hide or remove their data.

Though not necessarily related to the tragic events in Afghanistan, Google has now posted a new help document that centralizes all the information a person needs to know if they want to remove web results about themselves from Google search. Google made the announcement in a tweet yesterday. If you have questions about how to remove web results from Google Search, this new help document centralizes tools and options for site owners and individuals: https://t.co/whzVOmmps3 — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) August 26, 2021 The central document explains how creators and site owners can quickly block Google search results to their site, permanently remove their site from Google search results, and re-index pages on their site to reflect new information to appear in Google search.

