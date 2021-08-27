Alphabet Wing drones have now delivered 1,200+ roast chickens in Australia

Residents of the Australian city of Logan, located near Brisbane, are able to have everything from coffee and dog treats to roast chickens and hardware store items delivered to their homes via drone .

Thanks to Wing, Alphabet’s drone unit, people in the city of 300,000 have received more than 50,000 deliveries in the past 8 months, the company reports. That’s helping put Wing on target to achieve its 100,000th drone delivery in the next few days.

In the first week of August alone, the company reports it made more than 4,500 drone deliveries in Logan, roughly one every 30 seconds that the service was operational. Wing says its automated service selects the best aircraft and route based on what the customer ordered and where they’re located. Customers can track the drones on their phones, similar to ordering an Uber, and an aircraft then lowers packages to recipients via a tether.

So far, orders in Logan have included more than 10,000 cups of fresh coffee, 1,700 snack packs (helpful to families stuck at home due to coronavirus lockdowns), and more than 1,200 “hot chooks,” as roast chickens are known in Australia. The Canberra Times reported Thursday that the drone service, which also delivers in that city, has seen a surge in demand there due to the current COVID-related lockdown, with service moving from five to seven days per week.