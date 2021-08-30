Ikea is launching a furniture buyback program

If you no longer need your Billy bookcase or Mörbylånga table, Ikea might buy it from you. The company is launching a new buyback service in the U.S., beginning with a pilot at a store near its North American headquarters in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, where used products will be resold.

It’s one step in the company’s ambitious goals to become circular and carbon positive by the end of the decade. “Part of that is looking at opportunities and services to really provide our customers a way to prolong the life of our products, rather than them going to landfill if they’re done with the product,” says Jennifer Keesson, the sustainability manager for Ikea Retail U.S.

Ikea has already started rolling out the service in other countries, from the U.K. to Singapore. When someone wants to sell an item, they fill out a form online and indicate the condition, and Ikea offers an estimate of how much it can pay. (The option is limited to certain types of furniture, including bookcases, desks, chairs without upholstery, and a handful of other categories.) When the customer brings the furniture to the store, an employee will verify the condition and then give a store credit. If the item doesn’t qualify for resale, the customer can either take it home or Ikea can help dispose of it in “the most responsible way the local infrastructure will allow,” Keesson says.

After the company takes back an item, someone from its “recovery department” will make any updates needed to make sure that it’s safe to resell, but won’t try to improve any cosmetic flaws. The used furniture will end up in the store’s as-is department, clearly marked to distinguish it from items that were store displays or regular returns.