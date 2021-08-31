Bringing the cloud closer to end users in a metro area

In an increasingly connected world, the demand to access our devices and applications is 24/7. Immersive, real-time experiences like virtual workstations, AR/VR, smart cities, smart manufacturing, connected vehicles, real-time multiplayers, and so on, are on the rise. Companies who are providing these devices and apps need real-time responsiveness for their end users. In order to achieve such a feat, they need cloud services and infrastructure as close to their customers as possible. More and more companies are looking to take advantage of having the cloud closer to where their data and customers are located, including in major metropolitan areas. What if your company could access cloud infrastructure and services for these scenarios without needing to invest in expensive data centers or placing compute and storage in co-location facilities and edge locations?

Take for example, the world’s leading streaming entertainment service, Netflix, whose artists require graphics-intensive virtual workstations for rendering 3D models and animation. Content creators and artists typically require less than five-millisecond latency from their offices to satellite locations, which lets them handle workloads like live production and video editing while providing a jitter-free experience on both sides. With multiple artists needing to work on a rendering or animation at the same time, they need ultra-low latency access to their workstations to provide the best creative experience. By utilizing Intel-powered and cost-effective AWS compute resources in AWS Local Zones, Netflix can deploy reliable and low latency virtual desktop infrastructures (VDIs) closer to their artists’ homes. As a result, Netflix was able to migrate portions of their content creation process to AWS Local Zones, while delivering a differentiated end-user experience for their artists.

AWS LOCAL ZONES

In major urban areas, your business can leverage cloud infrastructure and services located close to your end users to deliver applications that require ultra-low latency using AWS Local Zones. It’s easiest to think of a Local Zone as an extension of AWS Regions—they use the same AWS Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) infrastructure that’s available in the cloud and feature the same Intel Xeon Scalable processors, as well as other AWS cloud services. Applications deployed in a Local Zone can also be configured to automatically scale as needed to meet demand, allowing your team to focus on building new and differentiated customer experiences. Now, you can effectively use cloud infrastructure and services at the edge to deliver your applications using AWS compute, storage, database, and other services. Suddenly, theoretical transactions and interactions become possible.

LOW LATENCY AND LOCAL DATA PROCESSING

AWS Local Zones open the door to new possibilities. They enable you to deliver innovative applications and services—like interactive gaming experiences that require single-digit millisecond latency. As a leading game hosting service provider, Edgegap can provide the best online experience for players by deploying game servers even closer to where the players are—elevating the gaming experience to new heights. For some of their clients, such as Triple Hill Interactive and their fighting game Die by the Blade, being able to host a worldwide 1-versus-1 online tournament in the best conditions is something they simply could not do using traditional service providers. For others, such as Agog and their fast-paced arena shooter Brutal Grounds, every match must be deployed in the best location for all players to provide a fair environment. AWS Local Zones provides Edgegap the flexibility to enhance the player experience for their game publisher customers in all these scenarios.