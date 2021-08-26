Here’s why everyone is commenting ‘nah he tweakin’ on Instagram

If you don’t want to be annoyed today, it might be best to avoid reading Instagram comments. Chances are, if you do, you’ll see “nah he tweakin” posted everywhere.

Why is everyone posting “nah he tweakin”? It has to do with shoes, blood, and skateboards, reports WPST.

Long story short, earlier this year the rapper Lil Nas X debuted a limited edition “Satan shoe” that literally had a drop of his blood in the soles. While the shoes sold out, Lil Nas X received a ton of backlash for the product, with some online outraged about the blood and design of the shoe, which featured an inverted cross.

Skip to yesterday where Tony Hawk announced he is selling a $500 skateboard infused with his blood in the paint. But unlike the blood shoes Lil Nas X released, Hawk has seen virtually no backlash for his blood-infused product. As Lil Nas X pointed out on Twitter: