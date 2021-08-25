‘We hire old people’: Job posting for software developer sparks a viral conversation about ageism in tech

advertisement advertisement advertisement

A job posting from a new company seeking a software developer is getting quite a bit of attention today for loudly proclaiming that age will not be a factor in the hiring process.

“Unlike Silicon Valley, we do not discriminate based on age,” reads the post from RelevantDB. “Experience matters. We hire old people. (And young people, too.)” The notice went unexpectedly viral on the Hacker News forum, where visitors have used the colorfully worded job description as a jumping-off point to discuss their own experiences in tech—a sector notorious for ageism. As of Wednesday afternoon, it had more than 200 comments in just over two hours. “Agism is so bad in this industry,” wrote one commenter. “Thanks for writing that ad, it’s brilliantly worded!”

