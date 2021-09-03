Focus on managing your energy, not your time

advertisement advertisement advertisement

In my years of experience working very closely with hundreds of CEOs and key executives, I’ve watched as the vast majority of them have struggled with the notion of “managing it all.” Every time I encounter this train of thought, I push back and inform people that their issue is less about time management than it is about energy management. If you’ve ever asked yourself why and how you’re spending so much of your energy attempting to manage time, you’re not alone.

What’s unique about time is that it never changes. It always moves at the same pace, and there is never any ambiguity about when the next second, minute, or hour will emerge. Environments change, circumstances change, barriers emerge, challenges repeatedly show up. Life happens, and people also change. But time is always the same. In my experience, as long as you keep investing so much effort into managing time, stress will be inevitable. Managing energy is far more critical than managing time. One of my favorite statements comes from my close friend, business partner, and motivational speaker, Dr. Eric “ET” Thomas. He often says, “Where your focus goes…your energy flows.” That statement is indicative of the fact that although we cannot control time, we ultimately have the power to control how we leverage our energy within the context of it. According to a recent article in Newsweek, the average person has more than 6,000 thoughts per day during their active hours. That’s approximately 375 thoughts per hour for a person averaging 8 hours of sleep per night.

