Smart Reply is coming to Google Docs. Here’s how to turn it off

Google announced Tuesday that it was bringing Gmail’s Smart Reply feature over to Google Docs. Now you’ll be able to respond to your boss’s comments on your latest treatise with short canned responses generated by a machine learning model. The feature will be turned on by default when it rolls out over the next few weeks.

Smart Reply’s AI-generated response choices will appear in buttons at the bottom of the comments window. Google’s goal is to help you save time replying to comments, but its utility isn’t entirely clear. Dashing off a short reply with your keyboard isn’t a huge time suck. And for more substantive responses to comments, Smart Reply will be no use at all.

The new feature also comes with a warning of sorts: “Smart Compose and Smart Reply don’t provide answers and may not always provide factually correct information.”

Smart Reply is related to Smart Compose, which also uses Google’s powerful natural language models to help users quickly respond to emails. My colleague Mark Wilson had mixed results when he tried it out.