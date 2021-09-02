The best backpacks and lunchboxes that’ll please both parents and kids

advertisement advertisement advertisement

A well-designed backpack is a school essential—along with a solid lunchbox and reliable face mask. We know you want something sturdy, comfortable, and easy to organize. We know they want something that looks cool and will impress their friends. We found the best of both worlds.

advertisement

advertisement

Here are our picks for backpacks and lunchboxes (plus a water bottle, because, hydration) to start off the school year right. Jem and Bea Eco Backpack

Named for the daughters of founders Dominique Hughes and Rebecca da Silva Lima (who once designed for the likes of Mulberry, Anya Hindmarch, and Burberry), Jem and Bea’s line of chic diaper bags naturally has an accompanying—and equally delightful—child-friendly backpack collection. The Eco Backpack is made from regenerated nylon, recycled from fishing nets, with a water-repellant lining and an oh-so-cute monster print exterior. Jem and Bea Eco Backpack - $60 State Kane Kids Backpack

Brooklyn-based State Bags’ signature Kane backpack comes in a smaller size and a plethora of unique designs, textures, and materials. Think metallic sequin shakers and puffy quilted panels that look like candy. These packs are proportioned for a pint-size back—yet still fit a 13″ laptop. A portion of each purchase goes to a student or family in need.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement