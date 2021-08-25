Delta Air Lines is hiking health insurance premiums for unvaccinated employees by $200 a month

The new rules were shared in a memo to employees from CEO Ed Bastian. The company cited steep costs to cover workers who become hospitalized with the virus, which can total around $40,000 per person for the airline, according to the memo. “This surcharge will be necessary to address the financial risk the decision to not vaccinate is creating for our company,” Bastian wrote. “In recent weeks since the rise of the B.1.617.2 variant, all Delta employees who have been hospitalized with COVID were not fully vaccinated.”

In addition, starting September 30, the company will only provide COVID pay protection to fully vaccinated employees experiencing breakthrough infections, whereas unvaccinated workers who contract the illness—and who do not have medical or religious exemptions—must use sick days during recovery.

The more aggressive policy comes just days after the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, although a Delta spokesperson told CNBC that it had actually been in the works for weeks and the timing was purely coincidental. According to Bloomberg, Delta is the first major U.S. company to levy such a penalty to encourage inoculations.