Fitbit’s new Charge 5 wearable wants you to work out a little less

On Wednesday, Fitbit unveiled its latest fitness wearable, the Charge 5. The upgraded device has a color screen and a series of new sensors including an electrocardiogram, which can detect atrial fibrillation , and an electrodermal response tracker, which detects stress through electrical signals in the skin. Both sensors debuted in the Fitbit Sense . Most notably, though, the Charge 5 adds a new metric to its health wearable: Daily Readiness. The scoring system and accompanying fitness recommendations emphasize recovery over working out.

The Daily Readiness Score is a measure of how prepared your body is to exercise and at what capacity. It’s very much in line with a strategy that seeks to nudge users to strive for a more holistic health regimen rather than simply logging workouts (possibly as a way to make its fitness wearables more relevant to daily life and less likely to end up in the back of a drawer). In this case, Fitbit is taking “holistic” to mean recovery.

“When it came to fitness features, we found that our users were looking for additional guidance,” says Laura McFarland, product marketing manager at Fitbit. “What are the best things I need to do for my body and when to do those specific [activities].” Daily Readiness Score will be available on Fitbit’s Sense, Versa 3, Versa 2, Luxe, and Inspire 2 devices along with the Charge 5.

The feature, which is only for Premium subscribers, builds on an existing method for understanding the impact of exercise on the body called “Training Impulse” or TRIMP. The basic calculation multiplies the time people spend training by their heart rate, though there are slight variations on how it’s scored. Fitbit’s new Daily Readiness Score takes this idea and adds a few other data points to concoct a new understanding of your readiness. The algorithm looks at total cumulative sleep, heart rate variability during sleep, and activity from the previous day to rate whether your body has recovered enough to take on, say, a high-intensity interval training workout. If not, the wearable may recommend a lighter workout, like yoga, or massaging your muscles over a foam roller. According to Fitbit, development of the new feature took a few years to work out and testing with thousands of users.