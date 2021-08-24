TikTok responds to viral milk crate challenge: We remove videos that ‘glorify dangerous acts’

If you were looking for a way to break your back, the latest lunatic challenge to emerge on TikTok is the milk crate challenge, which involves stacking empty crates into a rickety, makeshift staircase and attempting to traverse it without greeting the floor with your face. The task seems simple enough, but many of the tries appear to end with the structure toppling over like Jenga as the challenger in mid-crossing.

Inexplicably, the trend has gone viral, racking up more than 15 million views, and videos of people snapping their bones on plastic have been making the rounds for days. Like other dangerous TikTok fads—including chugging Benadryl and gnawing a corncob stuck to a rotating power drill—health experts advise against it. But that hasn’t stopped the world from diving headfirst into challenge after hazardous challenge, despite real and potentially deadly consequences.

At the center of the controversy is TikTok itself, which has faced criticism for letting the challenges proliferate. When Fast Company reached out regarding this most recent challenge, a TikTok spokesperson responded with the following statement:

“TikTok prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, and we remove videos and redirect searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content. We encourage everyone to exercise caution in their behavior whether online or off.”

Despite the comment—which consists primarily of generic, boilerplate language—milk crate videos are still extremely easy to locate. A search for the #milkcratechallenge hashtag turns up nearly 9 million views, which also illustrates perfectly how social media, by design, often rewards acts of questionable judgment with internet clout.