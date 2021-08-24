Delta variant: this interactive COVID-19 map shows if cases are rising or falling in your area

The delta variant is still surging across America, resulting in some steep rises in COVID-19 infections for select counties. Other areas, however, are thankfully seeing decreases in COVID-19 infection. But what about where you live? Are COVID cases rising or falling? There’s a cool new map out from Esri, the geographic information system and mapping software company called Which Way Are Things Going? that shows the week to week changes in active COVID cases across the country. The map’s data is based on Johns Hopkins COVID-19 data.

INSERT MAP SCREENSHOT

But unlike other color-coded COVID maps, Esri’s Which Way Are Things Going? uses arrows to show if cases are rising or falling. The arrows, based on their colors, reveal the directionality of the cases (purple = cases are up, orange = down, yellow = no change). Further, based on the arrows’ sizes you can tell how much cases are increasing or decreasing (large arrows = more than an increase of 2,000 new cases, small arrows = a decrease of more than 150 cases week over week).

In other words: big upwards purple arrows: bad. Small downwards orange arrows: good.