Delta variant: this interactive COVID-19 map shows if cases are rising or falling in your area

The delta variant is still surging across America, resulting in some steep rises in COVID-19 infections for select counties. Other areas, however, are thankfully seeing decreases in COVID-19 infections. But what about where you live? Are COVID-19 cases rising or falling? There’s a cool new map out from Esri, the geographic information system and mapping software company called Which Way Are Things Going? that shows the week to week changes in active COVID-19 cases across the country. The map’s data is based on COVID-19 data from Johns Hopkins.

But unlike other color-coded COVID-19 maps, Esri’s Which Way Are Things Going? uses arrows to show if cases are rising or falling. The arrows, based on their colors, reveal the directionality of the cases (purple means cases are up, orange means they’re down, and yellow is no change). Further, based on the arrows’ sizes you can tell how much cases are increasing or decreasing (large arrows signify a change of more than 2,000 new cases, small arrows signify a change of more than 150 cases week over week).

In other words: big upwards purple arrows are bad. Small downwards orange arrows are good.

Further clicking an arrow gives you more detailed stats on a per-county basis. The interactive map also provides a best and worst counties list that is worth checking out. Currently, the map’s data includes cases in the United States up to August 22. But unfortunately for large parts of the country, things appear to be heading in the wrong direction. Many parts of Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, and Kentucky have large upwards purple arrows, meaning counties in those areas are seeing a strongly worsening number of COVID-19 cases.