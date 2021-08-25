Netflix’s Bob Ross documentary reveals the legal storm behind those happy little trees

advertisement advertisement advertisement

It’s been almost 40 years since the phenomenon of Bob Ross first captivated viewers and amateur painters alike with his PBS series The Joy of Painting. The last episode aired in 1994, and Ross himself passed away from lymphoma only a year later at the age of 52. Yet far from fading into the ephemera of yesteryear, Ross is just as popular today as when he was part of the popular culture of the 1980s and ’90s.

advertisement

advertisement

In 2015, a marathon stream on Twitch pulled in more than 5.6 million viewers and introduced Ross to a new generation. More recently, Ross has become an internet celebrity during the pandemic, with viewers looking to take up painting or just sink into the oasis of the much-needed calm that Ross delivers in every episode with his happy little landscapes and dulcet tones. The painter’s enduring legacy has created an avalanche of licensed merchandise and marketing opportunities, including a posthumous campaign for Mountain Dew, of all things. Clearly, the Ross brand has never been stronger—and it’s pretty much the opposite of what he wanted. Ross’s name and likeness has been the subject of a contentious legal battle and an ongoing sore spot in Ross’s legacy, all of which filmmaker Joshua Rofé explores in his new documentary airing on Netflix, Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed.

advertisement

advertisement

Produced by Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone, Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed charts Ross’s rise, as well as his fractious relationship with his business partners Annette and Walt Kowalski, who came to own virtually all things “Bob Ross” under their company Bob Ross Inc. Today, Bob Ross Inc. is run by the Kowalskis’ daughter Joan. To say the Kowalskis have been aggressive in their ownership of Ross’s name and likeness feels like a euphemism at this point. They have initiated a number of lawsuits to assert their legal rights, such as demanding that Ross’s widow turn over Ross’s paintings, brushes, canvases, and supplies in his own home after his death. When Rofé sought out participants for the documentary, he discovered that the Kowalskis’ prior actions and subsequent reputation created a chilling effect among the community of people who knew Ross. “When I started to do my initial outreach to just see who was close with Bob, two things were clear: One, they loved Bob and they missed him dearly. And two, they were afraid to speak about him publicly out of fear of some sort of retribution from some entity that they wouldn’t name,” Rofé says. “And it was in those conversations that I really felt this was a real story to pursue.”

advertisement

More than a dozen people declined requests, but Rofé did manage to get Ross’s son Steve (who’s also a painter) as well as a few of Ross’s close friends. In Rofé’s opinion, he hopes that the voices he does—and doesn’t—have only make Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed have even more of an impact. “You go from thinking you’re screwed and wondering if you could or should continue, to realizing that’s the power in this story,” he says. “This is a story that needs to be told, because most people don’t want to talk.” For some, Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed may complicate their feelings toward Ross, knowing that their continued support of his legacy is, in effect, fattening the pockets of the people with whom he clearly had longstanding issues. In that way, this documentary couldn’t be more relevant today, as fans grapple with how the estates of their favorite deceased artists, from Prince and Whitney Houston to Aaliyah, are being managed—or mismanaged.

advertisement