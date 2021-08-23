advertisement
advertisement
  • 5:05 pm

Apple employees now have a place to organize and speak out for better labor practices

A new website is giving current and former Apple employees, at all levels of the company, a forum to advocate for better treatment.

Apple employees now have a place to organize and speak out for better labor practices
[Source Photo: AdrianHancu/iStock]
By Lydia Dishman1 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

“It’s time to Think Different.”

advertisement

This play on Apple’s famous tag line is a focal point of #AppleToo, a new website launched to allow current and former employees (full- or part-time in any segment of the organization) and those who worked for third-party companies a place to organize for fair and equitable labor practices.

“We are asking fellow Apple workers who want to see real change at Apple to share their stories. When our stories are collected and presented together, they help expose persistent patterns of racism, sexism, inequity, discrimination, intimidation, suppression, coercion, abuse, unfair punishment, and unchecked privilege.”

According to a report in The Verge, about 15 employees are involved, but the effort is receiving support from former employees, including Timnit Gebru, who worked for Apple before she went to Google. Gebru was subsequently pushed out of Google over a dispute about an AI research paper she coauthored. “I experienced so many egregious things when I was at Apple, and always wondered how they manage to get out of the spotlight,” Gebru told The Verge.

advertisement
advertisement

A Twitter account accompanying the website is also sharing stories from users identifying themselves as Apple workers. Apple and the organizers of #AppleToo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

About the author

Lydia Dishman is a reporter writing about the intersection of tech, leadership, and innovation. She is a regular contributor to Fast Company and has written for CBS Moneywatch, Fortune, The Guardian, Popular Science, and the New York Times, among others.

More

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life