First look: The new trailer for ‘Burning Man: The Musical’ will have you rooting for Molly

A musical about Burning Man seems like one of those ideas that had to happen eventually, but it took the global pandemic to actually get one off the ground.

And now it’s finally here.

This Friday, streaming platform Broadway on Demand will premiere Burning Man: The Musical, a new musical comedy inspired by the legendary festival’s 1990s heyday. The movie follows a young tech employee (named Molly, of course), who attends the famous festival in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada only to discover that the company she works for may not have the best intentions. The project was written by Matt Werner, with music by Gene Back and choreography by Ari Grooves. It includes some impressive stage talent, including Morgan Siobhan Green and Troy Iwata—both from Be More Chill, the quirky sci-fi musical that enjoyed a short run on Broadway in 2019 after its music went viral on YouTube.

According to the creators, Burning Man: The Musical came to life with 10 actors on a soundstage while real-life theaters and the real-life Burning Man festival were shut down. It was produced by Streaming Musicals, Con Limón Productions, Milliron Studios, and St. Charles Street Productions.