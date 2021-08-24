Steel is killing the planet. This company uses an electric oven to slash its emissions

Examine the frame of your electric car, or the skeleton of your LEED-certified green building, and you’ll see coal. Not literal coal, mind you. You’ll see steel components that rely on dirty coal to be made. Steel’s reliance on coal for production is a big reason why steel alone is responsible for 8% of global CO2 emissions.

Nothing we build with steel can be all that positive for the environment until we cut coal out of its production process. And now, for the first time, we have a steel that does just that. The Swedish steel company SSAB has partnered with the mining company LKAB and the Swedish government to create a new, greener steel-production process. And they partnered with designer Lena Bergström to create the first object that’s been made from steel requiring no fossil fuels. The object? A candle holder, which “symbolizes the light at the end of the tunnel,” according to Bergström.

The candle holder isn’t for sale, but it does help ground a lot of esoteric production processes into a symbol that anyone can understand. And that tiny project is just the beginning: Volvo is among the industrial partners looking to use the new steel for its cars.

Backing up a bit, steel is the material of our era. It’s a human-made material we call an alloy. This alloy starts with the element iron, and mixes in just a sprinkling of carbon (which represents a mere 2% of steel’s composition by weight). That 2% makes all the difference, however. Steel is harder, stronger, and far more rust resistant than iron. Since it’s made out of abundant, natural elements, steel’s production has been around since its creation in ancient China (circa 403 to 221 BC). But it wasn’t until 1860 when we figured out how to mass produce steel that it left a mark on our world: in railroads, skyscrapers, cars, refrigerators, and all sorts of other durable objects.