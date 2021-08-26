8 ways to effectively measure your customer experience

advertisement advertisement advertisement

A business can’t survive without happy, paying customers. That’s why measuring customer experience is vitally important for any business that wants to grow—and it doesn’t have to be a difficult metric to pin down. There are proven methods for determining how your customers feel about your service, and leveraging one or a combination of them can help you pinpoint both what you’re doing right and areas that need improvement.

Below, eight members of Fast Company Executive Board share some specific ways businesses can measure their customer experience. Follow their advice to gauge how satisfied your customers are with your product or service, and then use those insights to improve. 1. TRACK YOUR NET PROMOTER SCORE. Focus on the Net Promoter Score, which centers on a simple question that you can ask your customers: “On a scale from 1 to 10, would you recommend our company to someone you know?” Those answering with a 9 or 10 are your ambassadors. Those with a score of 6 or below are your detractors, while scores of 7 or 8 indicate those who are indifferent. Your NPS score is your compass for improvement. – Andreea Vanacker, SPARKX5 2. SURVEY YOUR CLIENTS REGULARLY. Among other avenues, we survey our clients quarterly to gain insight and feedback on how we are doing. This allows us to determine a client Net Promoter Score score that measures loyalty on a scale of –100 to 100. Our client NPS score is a key factor in helping us continue to hit and exceed the high standards we hold ourselves to daily. – Matthew Wool, Acceleration Partners

3. DYNAMICALLY MEASURE THE ENTIRE CUSTOMER JOURNEY. A mistake often made in measuring the customer experience is relying solely on Net Promoter Scores. While these metrics are important, they’re based on a single moment in time rather than dynamically measuring the overall experience journey. Leveraging data throughout the engagement process enables you to fine-tune individual moments, driving better experiences across all touchpoints. – Joyce Kim, Genesys 4. READ ALL CUSTOMER FEEDBACK. Customer feedback is the single best way to measure your customer experience. Your customers will tell you exactly what works and what doesn’t. That’s why I still read hundreds of pieces of customer feedback daily, even though I have very talented customer success and product teams. By doing that, my team and I can make informed decisions about our product roadmap, service, and other factors that affect the customer experience. – Jason VandeBoom, ActiveCampaign 5. USE SOCIAL MEDIA TRACKING. Many modern consumers use social media to resolve a customer service issue. Because of this, you’ll want your customer support team to utilize a social media tracking tool, such as HubSpot or Socialbakers, and focus on creating positive brand interactions. Specifically, you’ll want to concentrate on Instagram and Facebook. – Kelley Higney, Bug Bite Thing

