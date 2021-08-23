OpenTable and Clear team up to make digital proof of vaccination easier at restaurants

It’s hard to think of a sector that has been hit harder as far as the economic fallout of COVID-19 goes than the restaurant industry. For much of the past 18 months, lockdowns and social distancing measures have severely curtailed eating establishments’ ability to make money from indoor dining. The industry also faces increased logistical challenges as several major cities, including New York and San Fransisco, have mandated proof of vaccination requirements in order to eat at indoor restaurants.

That’s where OpenTable’s newest feature comes in. The popular reservation booking platform has teamed up with digital ID company Clear to allow diners to easily provide proof of their vaccination status through Clear’s digital vaccine card.

Restaurants on OpenTable will now be able to list “proof of vaccination” as a safety requirement for dining there. If they do so, an OpenTable user will see a “CLEAR” banner on that restaurant’s reservation confirmation page. The user can click the banner to receive information on how to obtain a Clear digital vaccine card, which allows people to store digital proof of their vaccination right on their smartphone.

The aim is to give OpenTable users an easy way to provide proof of vaccination while also giving restaurants an easy way to verify that diners have been vaccinated, thus helping them keep their staff and other diners as safe as possible. OpenTable’s Clear integration is expected to launch in September and will support both Android and iPhone smartphones.