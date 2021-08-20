Henri storm path: How to track the potential hurricane threatening the Northeast in real time

A hurricane could make landfall in the northeastern United States this weekend.
Tropical Storm Henri, which was building strength far off the coast of Florida as of Friday afternoon, is now forecast to possibly develop into a Category 1 hurricane. That’s not unusual in itself, but the storm’s path definitely is. According to the National Weather Service of Boston, current models show a wide range of potential targets, anywhere from New York City to Cape Cod, and those models could change further still.
If Henri makes landfall in New England as a hurricane, it would be the first time since 1991, the New York Times reports. Parts of Long Island, meanwhile, are under their first hurricane watch since 2011.
Long story short: It’s a tough-to-predict scenario at the moment. If you’re looking to track the storm’s path as it makes its way north, we’ve rounded up a few ways to do that in real time below: