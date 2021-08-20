Mike Richards not hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ is the tiny, empty victory we all needed right now

advertisement advertisement advertisement

As the saying goes, nothing unites people like a common enemy. In a nation riven by toxic discord on all fronts, Mike Richards briefly filled that necessary role.

advertisement

advertisement

Before August 4, the day he was revealed as frontrunner for replacing the late Alex Trebek on Jeopardy!, Richards was relatively unknown. Regular viewers of the decades-running show would have seen his guest-hosting tenure earlier this year, while die-hard game show addicts might have caught him hosting The Pyramid and Divided on GSN. Outside of the game show world, though, where Richards has also worked as an executive producer on shows like The Price Is Right for many years, he was far from a household name. That all changed with Richards’s emergence as top contender for the hosting slot. At first, the main knock against him was that a seemingly random telegenic white guy was taking a job from ebullient aspiring Jeopardy! host and fan favorite LeVar Burton. However, just about every day since the initial notice about Richards has brought more reasons for further outrage. First of all, there was the fact that, as executive producer, Richards had a hand in selecting Trebek’s replacement. Even though he stepped aside from that role once he “emerged as a candidate,” he still oversaw his competitors’ auditions for the role.

advertisement

advertisement

As the New York Times reported: “[A]s executive producer, Mr. Richards retained a key role in selecting which appearances by each prospective host would be screened for focus groups, whose reactions weighed heavily in Sony’s decision-making, according to three people familiar with the show’s internal deliberations. The other supervising ‘Jeopardy!’ producers were excluded from that process, the people said.” Beyond having the opportunity to put his thumb on the scale in favor of himself, further details from Richards’s past soon surfaced. During his time at The Price Is Right, two of the show’s models filed pregnancy discrimination lawsuits against the production team. Richards issued a statement, saying that these lawsuits “Do not reflect who I am.” In an effort to blunt mounting criticism about Richards’s attitudes toward women, when Jeopardy! officially announced him as host on August 12, the show also touted Mayim Bialik as a secondary host. What did it matter if Bialik was merely hosting the occasional primetime special while Richards was indeed stepping in to fill Trebek’s shoes on a daily basis? A woman would be hosting in some capacity! Feminism! The announcement was not received warmly, to say the least. No matter what sort of political bubble one has fortified themselves inside, anti-Richards sentiment likely permeated it. He seemed to have very few prominent defenders online, with people like Ken Jennings only conceding that it’s preferable to have a host nobody “knows anything about.”

advertisement

The ill will toward Richards finally peaked on Wednesday, August 18, when reporting by The Ringer surfaced several inappropriate comments he’d made on a podcast several years ago—a podcast that was deleted entirely during the course of The Ringer’s reporting. These comments ranged from casually anti-Semitic to casually misogynist, and other forms of casual offense that together suggest The Price Is Right lawsuit does accurately reflect who Richards is. From the moment The Ringer published its report, the new host’s fate seemed all but sealed. When Richards announced he was stepping down on Friday, August 20, it felt like a mere formality. That’s not all that it felt like, however. For many people on the internet, Richards seem to represent something more than just an unpopular host on a beloved TV program; he briefly became the white-hot apotheosis of everything unfair in the world. Another victory for men. Another victory for white men. Another victory for insider elites. Take your pick. The distaste for Richards was intersectional.

advertisement