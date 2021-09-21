The best designed advertising of 2021

Winner
What’s Possible
Way to Lead
A narrative strategy tailored toward young and diverse voters, encouraging them to come out for the 2020 election
Finalists
For Once, Don’t Do It
Nike
Superb Owl – Reddit
R/GA California
Black-Owned Friday
Google
Honorable Mentions
“All the Experts”—Science Moms
Joan Creative
You Can’t Stop Us
Nike
Verizon – Fortnite Stadium
R/GA New York and Momentum Worldwide
One Story Away
Netflix and AKQA
Glass Ceiling Breaker
Chief
The Met Unframed
Verizon
See more from Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards. Our new book, Fast Company Innovation by Design: Creative Ideas That Transform the Way We Live and Work (Abrams, 2021), is on sale now.