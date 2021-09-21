advertisement
advertisement

The best designed advertising of 2021

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards in the Advertising category.

The best designed advertising of 2021
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Winner

[Image: Way to Win]

What’s Possible
Way to Lead
A narrative strategy tailored toward young and diverse voters, encouraging them to come out for the 2020 election

advertisement
advertisement

Finalists

[Image: Nike]
For Once, Don’t Do It
Nike

[Image: Reddit]
Superb Owl – Reddit
R/GA California

[Image: Google]
Black-Owned Friday
Google

advertisement

Honorable Mentions

[Image: JOAN Creative]
“All the Experts”—Science Moms
Joan Creative

[Image: Nike]
You Can’t Stop Us
Nike

[Image: R/GA]
Verizon – Fortnite Stadium
R/GA New York and Momentum Worldwide

advertisement

[Image: Netflix]
One Story Away
Netflix and AKQA

[Photo: courtesy Chief]
Glass Ceiling Breaker
Chief

[Image: Verizon]
The Met Unframed
Verizon

advertisement

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life