These stylish bracelets double as a powerful self-defense tool

Most self-defense tools for women—from whistles to pepper spray to knives—are designed for women to confront a potential attacker. But there aren’t many products designed to help women get out of uncomfortable or unsafe situations before they escalate to that point.

Flare, a startup that launched last year, creates products tailored to women’s everyday experiences with harassment and abuse. The brand was founded by two sexual assault survivors who spent months speaking to thousands of other survivors about what tools they actually needed. Its $129 bracelets have a button that gives the wearer a range of options for getting out of difficult situations discreetly, and it’s one of the winners of the Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards.

Founders Quinn Fitzgerald and Sara de Zarraga met as students at Harvard Business School in 2015, and as they became friends, they discovered that they had each survived assault. They decided to build a business that helped protect women. While the market was full of self-defense tools, these products tended to be weapon-oriented and many were designed by men. “There are very few situations women find themselves in where a weapon would be useful,” says de Zarraga. “Most incidents of assault are not black and white, and they often involve someone you know. A weapon could do more harm than good.”

While they were still in grad school, they began working on the concept of Flare, tapping into the university community to hold focus groups with women, LGBTQ+ folks, and other minorities who are more likely to experience assault. They discovered that people wanted a product that would help them get out of uncomfortable everyday experiences: A creepy neighbor or coworker who lingers too long, a date who is just beginning to cross a line, a stranger staring at you on the bus. “These situations could easily veer into dangerous territory, but in the moment, it’s unclear whether you’re safe or not,” says Fitzgerald. “People wanted a tool that would empower them in these more nuanced scenarios.”