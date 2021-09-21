These gorgeous bowls were made out of 3D-printed sawdust

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure, and the old saying couldn’t be truer of the waste industry. From food to packaging to the construction industry, waste is everywhere—but sometimes it can be turned into something more.

Take sawdust, something most companies consider waste. Not Forust. In May, the startup launched a technology that uses upcycled sawdust and other byproducts from the wood industry to make 3D-printed objects that look like traditional wood. A winner in the Materials category of Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards, Forust can create virtually any item, from home goods to intricate architectural detailing. It can also replicate any kind of wood, from ash to mahogany, making it a viable, sustainable replacement to traditional wood.

“There is so much wood in architecture,” says Virginia San Fratello, chair of the design department at San Jose State University and cofounder of Forust. “How could we create a 3D-printed wood product out of this material that is otherwise headed to landfill?” While sawdust is biodegradable, when it decomposes in large quantities in landfills, it releases high concentrations of lignin and fatty acids, which then contaminates water supplies.

Forust is a subsidiary of Desktop Metals, a company that has been 3D printing metal since 2015. The process goes something like this: Thin layers of sawdust are spread onto the bed of Desktop Metal’s 3D printers, which have been modified to print with wood products. San Fratello says the parts that come out of the printer are delicate, so they’re treated with a non-toxic binder like lignin (a natural polymer found in the cell walls of woody plants) to make the material more durable. For an object the size of a small vase, the process takes about two hours, and is finished with traditional wood treatments such as sanding, staining, or dyeing.