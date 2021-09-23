32 experts on the most urgent matters facing designers today

advertisement advertisement advertisement

In honor of the 10th year of our Innovation by Design Awards, Fast Company asked some of the world’s preeminent designers to identify design’s most pressing challenges. Terri Irwin, director of Carnegie Mellon’s Transition Design Institute, cites a slew of critical problems, from forced migration to political polarization. “Instead of finding a cause célèbre,” she says, “we need to do triage; pick an urgent, local problem and use it as a ‘window’ into the larger system that needs to be transformed.” Here are more than 30 responses suggesting other such windows.—Jay Woodruff

Artificial Intelligence We are living in an age of many difficulties. Prioritizing these should be done with two filters: How fast-progressing is that crisis? And How much impact can design achieve? With these in mind, I think the design impact on fast-evolving AI, and the autonomous ‘things’ using it, is the most urgent to address. We need to impact the way autonomous cars or robots evolve, just as must as we need to address the application of AI throughout our society. The issue is larger than important matters of diversity or inclusion. It is asking ‘What is intelligence?’ and what type of guidance we can or cannot receive through AI.—Gadi Amit, founder, New Deal Design

Circular Economy The most important issue is designing for the circular economy, an economy that is restorative and regenerative by design. The Ellen Macarthur Foundation has created three principles to build and rebuild overall system health. First, design out waste and pollution. Secondly, keep products and materials in use and regenerate natural systems. And finally, designers must become environmental activists as we are in a position by the choices we make to change our relationship to the natural world.—Ivy Ross, vice president, design for hardware products Google Climate Change The single most urgent design issue is mobilizing people of all ages to understand the climate heating emergency and take action, working together to turn it around. We just marked Overshoot Day, July 29, not a day to celebrate—our consumption of natural resources surpassed the Earth’s potential to regenerate them, five months prior to “break even.” In 1990, Overshoot Day was October 10. Design can be the lever to lift us out of this global emergency towards a more conscious, responsible, empathetic, and solution-oriented future. We are not changing our lifestyle quickly enough to stop global warming, climate change, and all the issues that go with it. Now is the time for design to wield and manifest its power to come together and collaborate on the biggest problem of humankind.—Caroline Baumann, former director, Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian National Design Museum Our climate crisis is fundamentally reorienting design at Nike — and at large. Given our size and scale, we have a responsibility to do what we can to tackle it. We’re embracing sustainability and how we use our choices to create change. This, to me, is the creative imperative of today and tomorrow.

Considering form and function alone is not enough; our impact — our footprint — must be part of every equation, every decision. In fact, form and function should follow footprint. Beauty and utility both must be tied to sustainability. At Nike, we reject the view that circularity compromises or dilutes design. Nor can it be an add-on, an afterthought, latent or somehow disguised. Instead, let’s welcome the emergent new aesthetics circularity suggests as an opening for dialogue. Sustainability is a non-negotiable — it’s the objective design must reach.—John Hoke, chief design officer, Nike Climate change affects everyone in every geographical location and culture, and manifests itself in diverse crises that are economic, environmental, societal, medical, and cultural. Every design project we undertake must consider the fact of its detriment to the environment, value system, and long-term life cycle. We must remove ourselves from the consumer mindset of scrap and build new, which creates more waste. Going forward, we need to be mindful and purposeful and learn to live with less. We can design a more ecologically sustainable life cycle for each object and building in harmony with both nature and humanity. For example, I am designing a chair using wood waste from lumber production. The chair can be repaired, maintained, and replaced over its lifetime and when its usefulness comes to end, it returns to the forest. The chair’s design encourages a sitting position that assists in an ideal alignment of the spine so that stress is relieved during long hours of sedentary work. With this design, I try to promote living in symbiotic balance with natural resources while enhancing the wellbeing of human life.—Toshiko Mori, principal, Toshiko Mori Architect, and Robert P. Hubbard Professor in the Practice of Architecture at Harvard University Graduate School of Design

Climate change is undoubtedly the biggest challenge of our time. We cannot rely on businesses and legislation to solve the issue for us. Each and everyone of us must contribute: from more mindful consumption to reducing waste, choosing to support local businesses and switching to green energy, we need to encourage individual participation. Individual buying power has the potential to make or break companies, and we must harness this power to support companies that are focused on delivering a green- and community-focused agenda. Real impact will come from a combination of individual change and government policy. All design and creative disciplines have a role to play in addressing the climate crisis, from graphic design to digital. From an industrial design perspective, it’s imperative that we design products to last, and that we design in such a way that valuable parts and materials never end up in landfill. We need to look at both minimizing waste, as well as using waste as a resource, something we’re seeing a lot of with the development of new materials.—Paul Priestman, founder and chairman, PriestmanGoode Community Before we can successfully tackle big issues like climate, sustainability, and racial equity we really need to harness the power of design to reshape community, in the spirit of bringing humans together. Solutions are obviously not easy and they require collaboration, communication, and physically bridging groups under common goals. Design offers us a platform for communication and unification when words fail and if we can solve how design can help us successfully build community as humans, it can be a key to unlock solutions to these broad global issues.—Derek Fridman, design partner, Work & Co.

Conspicuous Consumption We need to stop designing for ‘right now.’ A lot of the issues we are facing with climate change have to do with our throwaway culture. Our society has focused on convenience over longevity for so many decades that much of our work is disposable. How did we shift from caring more about having something fast and cheap than producing something of quality and substance? We need to start designing not just within but below our means. Instead of thinking – what’s the most we can do on a project, we should be thinking what’s the least? What’s the smallest move we can make to solve the problem? Every year we consume 1.6 times more resources than the earth has the capacity to regenerate. That means we are borrowing from the future knowing that we never intend to pay it back. What if we were the caretakers of every beautiful thing we brought into this world and part of our work was to ensure its continued life beyond our own projects? What if we deliberated long and hard about the necessity of every extra finish or detail and its toll on communities and the environment?—Verda Alexander, cofounder, Studio O+A

We’re at an inflection point right now, conditioned to feel an immediacy around all things in life. We want the best and we want it at our fingertips. This has an enormous impact on the way we see the world and leads to unintended consequences that stifle our individualism and creativity. Think about the decline of traditional newsprint and they way information is now consumed and delivered by the algorithms that define digital experiences. This rampant evolution was by design, programming “value” into your streams of information by knowing what other people deem “the best.” But when it comes to information, this concept doesn’t translate. Is it the best for you, or just the most viral? Is the information even true? Many people don’t question their constant consumption habits and this is one of the most powerful levers we have as designers. How do we shift from simply designing more, to designing more meaningfully? How do we give back people’s agency, their ability to discover things on their own and make a richer connection to that experience? This is the authenticity that has been lacking in our digital experiences. Consumption chips away at it further. Consumption is in direct and obvious conflict with sustainable design, with technology trends like blockchain, cryptocurrency, and NFTs consuming energy at scale – and with speed. The more we design, the more people consume, and the further we dig ourselves into an irreparable situation. Not only have we designed the behaviors that lead to an insatiable appetite for the now, we reinforce it every day.

Design is complicit in the systemic issues of our time. If we can design conspicuous consumption, we can design sustainable consumption with the levers we have to shift behaviors. Let’s work on that together.—Albert Shum, corporate vice president of design, Microsoft Design over-complies on commerce, making people consume unnecessary things. If design is to lead the future, it should focus more on the important, necessary things, not making the unnecessary look better.—Ma Yansong, founder, MAD Architects Data Fluency Today, data is everywhere—in every moment, every event, every transaction or interaction with someone else. Whether we realize it or not, we are surrounded by an entire invisible ecosystem of data. Despite its pervasiveness, data remains an abstract concept for many. Big data, algorithmic bias, machine learning, data mining: these buzzwords have increasing currency in public discourse, yet I’d argue that very few of us can explain what they mean or articulate how they will improve the way we live. Unless you’re a trained statistician, the very idea of data is more likely to feel overwhelming, inscrutable, and even a bit scary.

What is data really? How is it created? What does it do, now and in the future? And how should we use it? These urgent questions were thrown into even starker relief during the pandemic. Suddenly, everyone cared about data as it related to things like COVID-19 case counts, herd immunity, and vaccination rates. But yet again, we saw very clearly a fundamental lack of understanding (even at the highest levels of government!) of what the data was telling us, and what it wasn’t. It’s no wonder that the World Health Organization has called our present moment an “infodemic.” When it comes to data, I believe there is an urgent need for design to help bring us out of this misinformation morass. This isn’t just a call for mere data literacy—it’s about building data fluency: a foundational, critical understanding of what numbers represent at their most fundamental level. Through a radically new approach to information design, I believe we can work to reinforce that a single data point is like a snapshot, or a record of a specific moment in time. Combined, data can tell rich and nuanced stories about ourselves, our cultures, and our planet. A humanistic approach to data visualization can not only help us find clarity in the confusion, but truly bring us closer to the emotional resonance that is latent in all numbers.—Giorgia Lupi, partner, Pentagram Data in Healthcare If there is anything that the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us, it is that data is critical for healthcare decision-making and public health planning. There isn’t a day when every major website or news publication doesn’t present the latest statistics on COVID-19 disease rates and vaccine uptake. The availability of this data provides the unique opportunity for artificial intelligence to make significant contributions to health and health outcomes, but AI is only as good as the quality of data on which its algorithms are developed, and what we have witnessed is a struggling public health data pipeline as the pandemic continues to persist. What have we observed about this struggle for data?

First, there is no universal health information technology system for public health, given the lack of funding and investment over the last two decades. As a result, public health agencies, healthcare systems, and laboratories struggle on a daily basis to share information on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccine uptake. There are 47 metrics that hospitals, laboratories, and acute care facilities are mandated to report on a daily basis to the federal government, such as the number of adult and pediatric cases of COVID-19, hospital occupancy, or the availability of ventilators. Because the technology systems are not connected and cannot seamlessly talk to each other, the work of reporting and integrating this data is manual, burdensome, and prone to generating inaccurate data. I can only imagine the reliance on fax, e-mail, paper and manual entry into excel spreadsheets by beleaguered health professionals that has occurred since this pandemic started. To address this lack of data infrastructure, government-funded information technology solutions were created, but the results were disastrous. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spent $44 million on a website designed by the consulting firm Deloitte called VAMS (Vaccine Administration Management System) to help states with vaccine supply tracking, appointment scheduling, and vaccine uptake. Unfortunately, the software and user experience were dismal: ‘It won’t work on Internet Explorer; it only works in Chrome. The ‘Next’ button is all the way down and to the right, so if you’re on a cell phone, you literally can’t see it,’ one user said. ‘In the first round, people using VAMS mostly had advanced degrees. If you’re 75 and someone asks you to log into VAMS, there is zero way it’ll happen without help.’ Because of the terrible design, some states actually decided to drop VAMS (which was free to use) and decided to pay extra money for alternative technology systems that functioned more effectively. Worse yet, some entities decided to track everything by paper instead and then ironically had to find volunteers to sit in a room and copy all the information into VAMS. If a technology system is so hard to use that individuals revert to paper, that does not bode well for data availability, quality, and accuracy. Public health agencies and states explored public-private partnerships to acquire access to more modern technology but this came with unintended consequences. For example, at the beginning of the pandemic, Google secured $55 million in contracts with the state of California to support COVID-19 testing (which included symptom screening, appointment booking, and test result reporting). However, enrollment was exclusively online with no ability to talk to an agent on the phone, and there were delays in real-time reporting about testing site locations, which would disproportionately impact underserved communities who had a higher numbers of pop-up testing sites. Furthermore, individuals were required to sign up for Gmail accounts and had to give permission to Google share personal data with third party entities, raising privacy concerns. The partnership was eventually terminated, but if the design of the platform leads to the inadvertent exclusion of certain types of individuals, such as those who may be older, sicker, and less technology-savvy, there will be implicit bias in the data, no matter how amazing the user experience or technology is.

Finally, these data barriers don’t even capture the most important next steps needed, which includes the integration, viewing, and deeper exploration of this imperfect and messy health data, and most critically, the need to effectively translate the data into a compelling call to action for Americans who are reluctant to get vaccinated.—Joyce Lee, professor of pediatrics, University of Michigan Decolonizing Design Decolonizing design is an all-encompassing design issue. By respecting and ceding power to Indigenous ways of being and making, we co-create the conditions to solve the climate catastrophe and social and economic disparities, which are directly related to processes of colonization. According to the UN, Indigenous peoples protect over 80% of the world’s biodiversity. As more design firms and institutions reorganize themselves to bring Indigenous peoples and communities directly into them, Indigenous lived experiences and ways of making will change for the better the kinds of design decisions made in the world. This would require changing our standards as to what is a design education, redefining our inspirational designers, and embracing with humility the idea that humans may not be the best designers in the world.—Dori Tunstall, dean of the faculty of design, Ontario College of Art & Design University Design As A Tool Of Industry Today’s world is unsustainable. Climate change is perhaps the most potent symptom. It is the result of a complex sociotechnical system involving many environmental factors and the behavior of people, companies, governments, and societies. It is a symptom of a deeper, more fundamental set of causal factors. We must treat the symptoms, but unless we remove the underlying causes, the symptoms will recur. No matter how difficult it is to treat symptoms, it is relatively easy compared to addressing the underlying causes.

A good deal of the blame falls upon people who for millennia designed things, laws, structures of governing, and ways of doing business. As nations and empires evolved, they explored vast parts of the globe, invading and taking over other peoples. The earth was treated as an infinite supply of materials, an infinite place for waste and garbage, and an infinite number of new regions to take over and exploit both its resources and people. Today we recognize that not only is the world finite, but we have already exceeded its capacity. Nonetheless, economic and governmental systems continue this destruction of the environment, people, and cultures. This is design, long before the advent of the discipline that we call design today. Today, design is still a discipline that is a tool of industry, helping companies enlarge the scope of their business, earning larger and larger profits, while creating products that are destructive to the environment as well as new forms of intangible things that have led to massive invasion of privacy and to addiction to media. It is design that has harmed the environment and impacted our lives, helping create a world that pits the rich and powerful against the poor and the weak. If it is design that got us here, design can get us out. But not the same design that got us here. We need a new design, one tutored in sustainability, equity, and justice. Design must change from being unintentionally destructive to being intentionally constructive. Repairing what has gone wrong. Repairing, collaborating, sustaining.

