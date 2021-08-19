advertisement
advertisement

Delta variant map: Watch how it spread around the world compared to alpha, beta, gamma

A new animated map from The BMJ shows where and when each of the WHO’s variants of concern spread throughout the world.

Delta variant map: Watch how it spread around the world compared to alpha, beta, gamma
[Source Photo: rawpixel]
By Christopher Zara1 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The delta variant of COVID-19 is currently raging throughout communities across the United States—particularly in the South—but it’s not the only strain of the disease that is wreaking havoc worldwide. The World Health Organization has identified four “variants of concern,” which it defines as variants that have shown to be either more transmissible, more harmful, or more capable of evading public health measures such as vaccines and therapies.

advertisement

According to the WHO, four variants currently meet the standard: alpha, beta, gamma, and delta. Of course, most of us in the United States are very familiar with delta, which has been the dominant strain here since our summer wave began. But exactly how and when did delta and the other variants spread from their first known places of origin to become global menaces?

The folks at The BMJ medical journal are providing new insight this week with a breakdown of each of the variants along with a detailed description of when and where they did—and are still doing—the most damage. In an article published Thursday, The BMJ includes a color-coded animated map that tracks the spread of each variant from August 2020 through the first half of July 2021.

Seen in context with the other variants, it’s easy to see why delta is grabbing all the headlines: As of the most recent data, it’s dominant throughout the United States, Europe, Southeast Asia, parts of Africa, China, and elsewhere. However, as of early July at least, the gamma variant was clearly prominent in much of South America while alpha was still considerably present in Canada.

advertisement
advertisement

The map uses data from CoVariants.org, a project from researcher Emma Hodcroft at the University of Bern’s Institute of Social and Preventive Medicine. You can check out the full article and map animation here.

About the author

Christopher Zara is a senior staff news editor for Fast Company and obsessed with media, technology, business, culture, and theater. Before coming to FastCo News, he was a deputy editor at International Business Times, a theater critic for Newsweek, and managing editor of Show Business magazine

More

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life