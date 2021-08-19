7 companies that could be worth $1 trillion within the next three years

The trillion-dollar club is slowly becoming more crowded. Currently, there are only six companies on the planet that are worth more than $1 trillion, but in the next three years, that number could more than double, according to a new report from global payables automation platform Tipalti.

Tipalti’s report looks at market cap data from June 2021 and then looks at the average annual growth rate of companies to predict which ones will next pass the big-T threshold. Here are the six companies that currently have market caps of $1 trillion are more, followed by the next seven that Tipalti predicts will cross the threshold within three years:

Apple Microsoft Saudi Aramco Amazon Alphabet (Google) Facebook Tencent (predicted time to $1 trillion market cap: 1 more year) Tesla (1 more year) Comcast (2 more years) Meituan (2 more years) Nvidia (3 more years) Kweichow Moutai (3 more years) Netflix (3 more years)

A few notes about this list: As the data Tipalti used was from June 2021, Facebook was not yet a trillion-dollar company (it is today). At the time, Tipalti said Facebook would cross that threshold within the year, which it did. As for the next in line, Tencent’s future is less clear. In June 2021, the company was on a tear, but since then China has cracked down hard on it, which could slow its growth rate.

Tipalti’s full list features 50 companies and predicts when they may cross the $1 trillion threshold. It’s worth a look. If anything, it shows that the once-mythical trillion-dollar glass ceiling will become increasingly shattered in the years ahead.