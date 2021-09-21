The best UX design of 2021

Winner
Microsoft Mesh
Microsoft
A digital, mixed-reality platform that generates collaborative experiences regardless of physical location
Finalists
Digital Health Pass
IBM
Stress Management Experience
Fitbit
Mini Apps in Email
AppMail
Keycare
Merck
MTA’s Live Subway Map
Work & Co
KTM 1290 Super Adventure Cockpit
Kiska
Honorable Mentions
Freetouch
Freetouch
Machine learning projects
Dashlane
AI shopping assistant
Nate
Business Insurance App
Thimble
HBO Max
WarnerMedia
Thrive Market digital experience
Y Media Labs
The VaxCare Hub
VaxCare
Whiteboard Owl
Owl Labs
The Big Fix Up
The Fictioneers
Vocable AAC
WillowTree
BlinkID
Microblink
Openpath Smart Readers
Openpath Security
