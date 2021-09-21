advertisement
The best UX design of 2021

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards in the UX category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
Winner

[Image: Microsoft]
Microsoft Mesh
Microsoft
A digital, mixed-reality platform that generates collaborative experiences regardless of physical location

Finalists

[Image: IBM]
Digital Health Pass
IBM

[Photo: Fitbit]
Stress Management Experience
Fitbit

[Image: AppMail]
Mini Apps in Email
AppMail

[Image: Merck]
Keycare
Merck

[Image: Work & Co]
MTA’s Live Subway Map
Work & Co

[Photo: Kiska]
KTM 1290 Super Adventure Cockpit
Kiska

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: Freetouch]
Freetouch
Freetouch

[Image: Dashlane]
Machine learning projects
Dashlane

[Image: nate]
AI shopping assistant
Nate

[Photo: Thimble]
Business Insurance App
Thimble

[Image: WarnerMedia]
HBO Max
WarnerMedia

[Image: Y Media Labs]
Thrive Market digital experience
Y Media Labs

[Image: VaxCare]
The VaxCare Hub
VaxCare

[Photo: Owl Labs]
Whiteboard Owl
Owl Labs

[Photo: AKQA]
The Big Fix Up
The Fictioneers

[Image: WillowTree]
Vocable AAC
WillowTree

[Image: Microblink]
BlinkID
Microblink

[Photo: Openpath Security]
Openpath Smart Readers
Openpath Security

