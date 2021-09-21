advertisement
advertisement

The best experimental design of 2021

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards in the Experimental category.

The best experimental design of 2021
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Winner

[Photo: Google]
Project Guideline
Google
A system that enables vision-impaired individuals to go for runs or walks independently

advertisement
advertisement

Finalists

[Photo: NewDealDesign]
Quilt
NewDealDesign

[Image: Special Projects]
Moving Buttons
Special Projects

[Image: Field/Space10]
Everyday Experiments
Space10

advertisement

[Image: Carnegie Mellon University]
City-Scale Sensing With Laser Vibrometry
Future Interfaces Group

[Image: Philips Experience Design]
Critical Care Experience Suite
Philips

[Photo: MIT Media Lab]
Hermits
MIT Media Lab

advertisement

Honorable Mentions

[Image: Designit]
Lifeline
Designit

[Image: Mutuo]
Boyle Tower
Mutuo

[Image: Carnegie Mellon University]
[//POSE ON THE GO?? No project title here-DS]

advertisement

Future Interfaces Group

[Image: Adobe]
Neural Filters
Adobe

[Image: NewDealDesign]
Rolla
NewDealDesign

advertisement

[Photo: Ganit Goldstein]
WeAreAble
Ganit Goldstein

[Image: courtesy Georgia Institute of Technology]
Mars Wireless Interface Stickers
Georgia Institute of Technology

[Image: Refik Anadol Studio]
Quantum Memories
Refik Anadol Studio

advertisement

[Image: courtesy University of Chicago]
Stereo-Smell
Jas Brooks, Shan-Yuan Teng, Jingxuan Wen, Romain Nith, Jun Nishida, and Pedro Lopes (University of Chicago)

[Image: Klarna]
The Modular Mailbox
Klarna

[Photo: AKQA]
Earth Speakr
Studio Olafur Eliasson and AKQA

advertisement

[Photo: courtesy Terradepth]
Terradepth
Terradepth

See more from Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards. Our new book, Fast Company Innovation by Design: Creative Ideas That Transform the Way We Live and Work (Abrams, 2021), is on sale now.

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life