The best experimental design of 2021

Winner
Project Guideline
Google
A system that enables vision-impaired individuals to go for runs or walks independently
Finalists
Quilt
NewDealDesign
Moving Buttons
Special Projects
Everyday Experiments
Space10
City-Scale Sensing With Laser Vibrometry
Future Interfaces Group
Critical Care Experience Suite
Philips
Hermits
MIT Media Lab
Honorable Mentions
Lifeline
Designit
Boyle Tower
Mutuo
Future Interfaces Group
Neural Filters
Adobe
Rolla
NewDealDesign
WeAreAble
Ganit Goldstein
Mars Wireless Interface Stickers
Georgia Institute of Technology
Quantum Memories
Refik Anadol Studio
Stereo-Smell
Jas Brooks, Shan-Yuan Teng, Jingxuan Wen, Romain Nith, Jun Nishida, and Pedro Lopes (University of Chicago)
The Modular Mailbox
Klarna
Earth Speakr
Studio Olafur Eliasson and AKQA
Terradepth
Terradepth
