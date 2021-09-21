advertisement
advertisement

The best product design of 2021

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards in the Products category.

The best product design of 2021
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Winner

[Photo: Polestar]
Polestar 2
Polestar
An electric car made from ethically sourced materials

advertisement
advertisement

Finalists

[Photo: Dame Products]
Aer
Dame Products

[Photo: Beats]
Beats Flex
Ammunition and Beats by Dre

[Photo: Samsung]

Galaxy Z Fold2
Samsung

advertisement

[Photo: fuseproject]
Vodafone Neo
Fuseproject

[Photo: Herman Miller]
Embody Gaming Chair
Logitech and Herman Miller

[Photo: Astro Studios]
Backbone One
Astro Studios

advertisement

[Photo: Roku]
Roku Streambar
Roku and Bould Design

[Photo: Google]
2020 Pixel Cases
Google

[Photo: Google]
Google Meet Hardware – Series One
Aruliden

advertisement

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: Chicco]
Chicco Duo Hybrid Baby Bottle
Artsana USA

[Photo: Hoka One One]
TenNine Hike GTX
Hoka One One

[Photo: Caraway]
Cookware
Caraway Home

advertisement

[Photo: Sea to Summit]
Telos TR2 Tent
Sea to Summit

[Photo: OXO]
Stainless Steel Spoon Rest with Lid Holder
Oxo

[Photo: Flare]
Flare
Flare

advertisement

[Photo: Kohler]
Rivlet
Kohler

[Photo: Fitbit]
Fitbit Sense
Fitbit

[Photo: Whirlpool]
Top Load Washer with 2 in 1 Removable Agitator
Whirlpool

advertisement
[Photo: Sony]

PlayStation 5
Sony

[Photo: P&G]
Oral-B Clic
Procter & Gamble

[Photo: Hem Design Studio]
Puffy Lounge Chair by Faye Toogood
Hem

advertisement

[Photo: Jarren Vink for Fast Company]
illi
Luxxbox

[Photo: Google]
Pixel 5
Google

[Photo: Google]
Nest Thermostat
Google

advertisement

[Photo: Gatorade]
Gx Sweat Patch & App
Gatorade, Smart Design Work & Co, and Epicore

[Photo: Jarren Vink for Fast Company]
Fender American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster
Fender Musical Instruments

[Photo: Arlo Technologies]
Indoor Security Camera
Arlo Technologies

advertisement

[Photo: Polaroid]
Polaroid Go
Polaroid

[Photo: Framework]
Framework Laptop
Framework

See more from Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards. Our new book, Fast Company Innovation by Design: Creative Ideas That Transform the Way We Live and Work (Abrams, 2021), is on sale now.

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life