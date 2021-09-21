The best packaging design of 2021

Winner
Degree Inclusive
Sour and Wunderman Thompson Buenos Aires
A deodorant packaging designed to be more accessible for people with disabilities
Finalists
Monogram
Roc Nation
Dasher VIP Packaging
Enlisted Design
Never Go Alone
Layer and Never Go Alone
Zero Takeaway Packaging
PriestmanGoode
Hum
Colgate-Palmolive
Carbon Impact Labels
Logitech
Honorable Mentions
Aluminum Refillable Bottles
Method
Eco-Carton Ink Cartridge
HP
Paper Loop Tab
Google
Plastic Free Deodorant
Autumn Communications
Responsible Packaging Movement
prAna
Sustainable Packaging
Fitbit
Starbucks Strawless Lids
Starbucks
The Prescription Paper Pill Bottle
Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness
Power Woman Essentials Collection
Bossy Cosmetics
