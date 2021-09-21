advertisement
The best packaging design of 2021

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards in the Packaging category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
Winner

[Photo: Degree]
Degree Inclusive
Sour and Wunderman Thompson Buenos Aires
A deodorant packaging designed to be more accessible for people with disabilities

Finalists

[Photo: Monogram]

Monogram
Roc Nation

[Photo: Allbirds]
Dasher VIP Packaging
Enlisted Design

[Photo: Never Go Alone]
Never Go Alone
Layer and Never Go Alone

[Photo: PriestmanGoode]
Zero Takeaway Packaging
PriestmanGoode

[Photo: Colgate Palmolive]
Hum
Colgate-Palmolive

[Photo: Logitech]
Carbon Impact Labels
Logitech

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: Method]
Aluminum Refillable Bottles
Method

[Photo: HP]
Eco-Carton Ink Cartridge
HP

[Photo: Google]
Paper Loop Tab
Google

[Photo: Native]
Plastic Free Deodorant
Autumn Communications

[Photo: prAna]
Responsible Packaging Movement
prAna

[Photo: Fitbit]
Sustainable Packaging
Fitbit

[Photo: Starbucks]
Starbucks Strawless Lids
Starbucks

[Photo: Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness]
The Prescription Paper Pill Bottle
Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness

[Photo: Bossy Cosmetics]
Power Woman Essentials Collection
Bossy Cosmetics

