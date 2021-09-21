advertisement
The best student design of 2021

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards in the Students category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
Winner

[Photo: MIT Media Lab]
Hermits
MIT Media Lab
A robotic system with a range of “mechanical shells” to carry out different tasks

Finalists

[Photo: Milu]
Insight Through Stories
Milu

[Photo: ArtCenter College of Design]
Carbostone
ArtCenter College of Design

[Image: Carnegie Mellon University]
Pose-on-the-Go
Future Interfaces Group, Carnegie Mellon University

[Photo: California College of the Arts]
Facepro
California College of the Arts

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: 3DuxDesign]
3DuxDesign
3DuxDesign

[Photo: MIT Media Lab]
TuneField
MIT Media Lab

[Photo: Carnegie Mellon University]
“Direction of Voice” for Smarter Interactions
Future Interfaces Group, Carnegie Mellon University

[Image: Institute of Design]
CareBand
Institute of Design

[Image: ID]
Tactical Design for Pandemics
IIT Institute of Design

[Image: IIT Institute of Design]
Envisioning Sustainable Food Sourcing Solutions
IIT Institute of Design

[Image: Loop]
LOOP State Funded Free Drug Test Station
Student

[Photo: ArtCenter College of Design]
Mr.Coffee Multifunctional Single Serve Coffee Maker
ArtCenter College of Design

[Photo: MIT Media Lab]
DefeXtiles
MIT Media Lab

