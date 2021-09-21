The best graphic design of 2021

Winner
Democratic National Convention
Zero Studios and Wide Eye
A full digital platform for the Democrats’ first virtual national convention
Finalists
“Two Hundred Fifty Things an Architect Should Know”
Pentagram
Wildtype
Astro Studios
Lightmatter
Pentagram
NAACP Virtual March on Washington
Wide Eye
Hum
Colgate-Palmolive
Honorable Mentions
Microsoft’s employee activism groups
Monigle
Seat at the Table
Dome
Midol
Bayer
PepsiCo Foundation LatAm
PepsiCo
A Banner for Everyone
Digitas
Reform Alliance
Wide Eye
San Francisco Symphony
Collins
See more from Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards. Our new book, Fast Company Innovation by Design: Creative Ideas That Transform the Way We Live and Work (Abrams, 2021), is on sale now.