The best graphic design of 2021

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards in the Graphic Design category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
Winner

[Image: Wide Eye]
Democratic National Convention
Zero Studios and Wide Eye
A full digital platform for the Democrats’ first virtual national convention

Finalists

[Photo: Pentagram]
“Two Hundred Fifty Things an Architect Should Know”
Pentagram

[Photo: Astro Studios]
Wildtype
Astro Studios

[Photo: Pentagram]
Lightmatter
Pentagram

[Image: Wide Eye]
NAACP Virtual March on Washington
Wide Eye

[Photo: Colgate Palmolive]
Hum
Colgate-Palmolive

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: Monigle]
Microsoft’s employee activism groups
Monigle

[Photo: Dome]
Seat at the Table
Dome

[Photo: Bayer]
Midol
Bayer

[Photo: PepsiCo Internacional]
PepsiCo Foundation LatAm
PepsiCo

[Image: Digitas]
A Banner for Everyone
Digitas

[Photo: Wide Eye]
Reform Alliance
Wide Eye

[Photo: Collins]
San Francisco Symphony
Collins

Video

