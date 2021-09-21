The best workplace design of 2021

Winner
OE1 Collection
Herman Miller
A line of modular office products and furniture
Finalists
Lud’o Lounge Chair by Patricia Urquiola
Haworth
Google Meet Hardware – Series One
Aruliden
Work & Co Office Copenhagen
Aspekt Office
Lightspeed HQ – Gare Viger Phase 3
ACDF Architecture
Axios HQ
Axios
Microsoft Mesh
Microsoft
Honorable Mentions
Tempo
Kem Studio for Loftwall
Ingrid healthy work-at-home solution
Waarmakers
Free Address
Stylex
GoodRx Headquarters
GoodRx
Industrious at Wythe Hotel
Industrious
Work Tents
Steelcase
Business Park
Total Environment
Whiteboard Owl
Owl Labs
Augmented Reality App
Walmart
HP DesignJet Studio
HP
Design Collaboration
Campfire
