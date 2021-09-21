advertisement
advertisement

The best workplace design of 2021

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards in the Workplace category.

The best workplace design of 2021
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Winner

[Photo: Herman Miller]
OE1 Collection
Herman Miller
A line of modular office products and furniture

advertisement
advertisement

Finalists

[Photo: Haworth]
Lud’o Lounge Chair by Patricia Urquiola
Haworth

[Photo: Google]
Google Meet Hardware – Series One
Aruliden

[Photo: Aspekt Office]
Work & Co Office Copenhagen
Aspekt Office

advertisement

[Photo: ACDF Architecture]
Lightspeed HQ – Gare Viger Phase 3
ACDF Architecture

[Image: Axios]
Axios HQ
Axios

[Photo: Microsoft]
Microsoft Mesh
Microsoft

advertisement

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: Kem Studio]
Tempo
Kem Studio for Loftwall

[Photo: Waarmakers]
Ingrid healthy work-at-home solution
Waarmakers

[Photo: Stylex]
Free Address
Stylex

advertisement

[Photo: Jasper Sanidad/GoodRx]
GoodRx Headquarters
GoodRx

[Photo: Industrious]
Industrious at Wythe Hotel
Industrious

[Photo: Steelcase]
Work Tents
Steelcase

advertisement

[Photo: Total Environment]
Business Park
Total Environment

[Photo: Owl Labs]
Whiteboard Owl
Owl Labs

[Image: Walmart]
Augmented Reality App
Walmart

advertisement

[Photo: HP]
HP DesignJet Studio
HP

[Photo: Campfire]
Design Collaboration
Campfire

See more from Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards. Our new book, Fast Company Innovation by Design: Creative Ideas That Transform the Way We Live and Work (Abrams, 2021), is on sale now.

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life