The most innovation educational design of 2021

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards in the Learning category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
Winner

[Photo: Artefact]
The Most Likely Machine
Artefact
An educational tool for preteens to understand bias and its digital influence

Finalists

[Photo: Princeton University]
Shakespeare and Company Project
Center for Digital Humanities, Princeton University

[Photo: Gaumard Scientific]
Obstetric MR for Victoria
Gaumard Scientific

[Photo: Martha EDU]
Martha Edu
Martha Edu

[Photo: Local Projects]
Planet Word
Local Projects

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: Building for the Arts NY]

Music and the Brain All Access
Building for the Arts NY

[Photo: Aga Khan Foundation]
Schools2030
Aga Khan Foundation

[Photo: Perkins&Will]
Billerica Memorial High School
Perkins&Will

[Photo: Sasaki]
Xinyang University South Bay Campus
Sasaki

[Photo: Stanford d.school]
The Starter Kit
Stanford d.school

[Photo: Google]
Hum to Search
Google

See more from Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards. Our new book, Fast Company Innovation by Design: Creative Ideas That Transform the Way We Live and Work (Abrams, 2021), is on sale now.

