advertisement
advertisement

The best fashion and beauty design of 2021

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards in the Fashion and Beauty category.

The best fashion and beauty design of 2021
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Winner

[Photo: Flare]
Flare
Flare
A collection of jewelry designed to help keep wearers safe

advertisement
advertisement

Finalists

[Photo: The RealReal]
The ReCollection Program
The RealReal

[Photo: L’Oreal]
Yves Saint Laurent Beauté Rouge Sur Mesure
L’Oréal

[Photo: Ephemeral]
Ephemeral Ink
Ephemeral

advertisement

[Photo: Sunday II Sunday]
Sunday II Sunday
Infinite Looks

[Photo: AKQA]
H&M Looop
AKQA and Universal

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: Vollebak]
Full Metal Jacket
Vollebak

advertisement

[Photo: Boy Smells]
Genderful Fine Fragrance
Boy Smells

[Image: DE-YAN]
Runway360
De-Yan

[Photo: See Rose Go]
CoolRose Tech
See Rose Go

advertisement

[Photo: NeXR Technologies]
NeXR Fashion
NeXR Technologies

[Image: Sephora]
Sephora.com
Sephora

[Photo: Hanesbrands Inc.]
Hanes Comfort Flex Fit Total Support Pouch
Hanesbrands

advertisement

[Image: Rebag]
Rebag Clair AI
Rebag

See more from Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards. Our new book, Fast Company Innovation by Design: Creative Ideas That Transform the Way We Live and Work (Abrams, 2021), is on sale now.

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life