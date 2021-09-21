advertisement
advertisement

The most innovative retail design of 2021

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards in the Retail Innovation category.

The most innovative retail design of 2021
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Winner

[Photo: Stackt]
Stackt Market
Stackt
A community hub and incubator for local businesses and creatives, built from recycled shipping containers

advertisement
advertisement

Finalists

[Photo: AKQA]
H&M Looop
AKQA and Universal

[Photo: Google]
Shop the Art
Google

[Image: Work & Co]
Ikea’s New Design System, Skapa
Work & Co

advertisement

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: Beiersdorf AG]
Nivea Shower Gel Refill Station
Beiersdorf AG

[Photo: Periodic]
Periodic: A Popup Shop
Periodic: A Popup Shop

[Photo: Y Media Labs]
Thrive Market Digital Experience
Y Media Labs

advertisement

[Photo: ADAY]
Outfit Repeater Challenge
Aday

[Photo: Fast]
Fast Checkout
Fast

See more from Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards. Our new book, Fast Company Innovation by Design: Creative Ideas That Transform the Way We Live and Work (Abrams, 2021), is on sale now.

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life